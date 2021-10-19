Prakash Padukone, NSCI launch badminton coaching in Mumbai

In a major boost for the sport of badminton in Maharashtra, Padukone Sports Management (PSM) in partnership with the National Sports Club of India (NSCI) has launched the PSM Badminton Coaching Program in Mumbai.

State-of-the-art badminton coaching and playing facility was inaugurated on Tuesday by former World No.1, Padma Shri and Arjuna awardee, the legendary Prakash Padukone in the presence of Atul Maru, Secretary, NSCI, Mumbai and other eminent members of NSCI committee.

The partnership between PSM and NSCI will aim to establish this Prakash Padukone Badminton Coaching Program as a Centre of Excellence in the future for this part of India.

PSM is now run by Prakash Padukone directly and this NSCI centre is his first in Maharashtra, since then. For this, NSCI has revamped its existing infrastructure with state-of-the art badminton courts and other related facilities. The partnership would provide a world-class coaching destination for young badminton players from Mumbai, Pune, Nagpur and other centres, putting the state of Maharashtra on the badminton map of India.

On the occasion, India's badminton legend Padukone said, "We at PSM are extremely honoured to launch our training centre in Mumbai. I would like to thank the NSCI for extending their top-class facilities to us and we are hopeful that we would get some good badminton players from Mumbai along with Pune and Nagpur which already has an existing proud badminton lineage. PSM's and NSCI aim is to establish this as a Centre of Excellence in the long run and make it the pre-eminent coaching destination in the years to come. The focus will be on grassroots, intermediate and advanced training programs."

The key focus areas at the Padukone Sports Management academy in Mumbai will be on making badminton training more standardised and arming it with technology. The academy will have certified coaches and will look to make coaching more fun.

The world-class refurbished badminton courts at NSCI has the ideal flooring used for top-flight badminton play combining silicon cushioning with high-quality teakwood. To give the look and feel a further fillip, emphasis has been laid on the design elements which include badminton-themed furniture including shuttlecock-shaped tables, paintings and laser-cut wall art.

There is a viewing gallery at the badminton courts, made for spectators, catered to by a selection of NSCI famed culinary delights along with completely kitted facilities for players including changing rooms, locker areas and steam rooms.

( With inputs from ANI )

