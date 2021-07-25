Priya Malik wins gold for India at World Wrestling Championship

Wrestler Priya Malik has won gold at the World Wrestling Championship that was held in Hungary. It was only yesterday, Indian weightlifter Mirabai Chanu clinched a Silver and became the first Indian to win an Olympic medal at the 2020 Tokyo Games in the women’s 49kg weightlifting event.

So pleased to find a namesake that the entire nation is extremely proud of! Well done #PriyaMalik Go champ 😀 #WrestleBudapestpic.twitter.com/SpyebiAQmN — Priya Malik (@PriyaSometimes) July 25, 2021

This is the first time India have won a medal on the opening day of the Olympic Games. This was India's first weightlifting medal at the Olympic Games in more than 20 years, since Karnam Malleshwari in Sydney.Mirabai, ranked third in the world, had a total lift of 202kg with 87kg in snatch and 115kg in clean and jerk.

