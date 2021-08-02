Punjab CM greets women's hockey team for making history

Chandigarh, Aug 2 Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh on Monday congratulated the Indian women's hockey team for making history and reaching the semi-finals of the Olympics 2020.

"Proud of our Women #HockeyTeam for making it to Olympic Semi-Finals by beating three-time Olympic Champions Australia," the Chief Minister tweeted.

"Kudos to Gurjit Kaur from Amritsar who scored the lone goal of the match. We are on the threshold of history. Best of luck girls, go for the gold," he added.

Drag-flicker Gurjit Kaur converted India's lone penalty corner in the 22nd minute.

