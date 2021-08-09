Really happy to win gold, looking forward to Asian Games 2022: Neeraj Chopra

Javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra on Monday said that he is really happy to win a gold medal at the Tokyo Olympics and he has now set his sight on the 2022 Asian Games.

"I want to thank everyone in the country, it is due to their blessings and I am really happy to win a gold medal. I did my best and now I look forward to the Asian Games that will take place next year," Chopra told ANI.

Neeraj Chopra arrived back home to a thunderous and grand welcome. Neeraj had on Saturday won a gold medal and this was the first medal won by an Indian athlete in track and field in the Games.

Upon arriving at Indira Gandhi International Airport here in New Delhi, Neeraj was swamped by supporters and they played dhols to give a thunderous response to the 23-year-old's historic feat back in Tokyo. Neeraj somehow made his way from the crowd and quickly entered his car to leave the airport.

This year the Games were held with COVID-19 induced restrictions and all events were held behind closed doors.

About 11,000 athletes from over 200 countries competed at the Tokyo Olympics. India recorded its best-ever haul at the Olympics with seven medals (one gold, two silver, and four bronze).

Neeraj (gold), Bajrang (bronze), Mirabai Chanu (silver), PV Sindhu (bronze), Lovlina Borgohain (bronze), men's hockey team ( bronze), and Ravi Kumar Dahiya (silver) won medals in the Tokyo Games.

( With inputs from ANI )

