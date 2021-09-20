Ruhaan, Rohaan and Nikhilesh crowned champions in Meco FMSCI National Karting C'ship
By ANI | Published: September 20, 2021 05:44 PM2021-09-20T17:44:43+5:302021-09-20T17:55:12+5:30
Cadet: 1. Nikhilesh Raju (Bangalore; 167 points); 2. Arafath Sheikh (Pune; 157); 3. Zarah Misra (Bangalore; 76)
Junior: 1. Rohaan Madesh (Bangalore; 146); 2. Jaden Pariat (Guwahati; 134); Ishaan Madesh (Bangalore; 130)
Senior: 1. Ruhaan Alva (Bangalore; 190); 2. Nigel Thomas (Bangalore; 120); 3. Nirmal Umashankar (Chennai 3)
