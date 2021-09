Sharad Kumar's brilliant performance at Paralympics made entire nation proud, says Delhi CM Kejriwal

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday met para-athlete Sharad Kumar and lauded the Tokyo Paralympics' bronze medallist for his performance.

"Great pleasure meeting @sharad_kumar01 who brought laurels for India by winning bronze at the Tokyo Paralympics. Sharad ji, your brilliant performance has made the entire nation proud," tweeted Kejriwal.

Last week, Sharad was diagnosed with swelling in the heart. He was recently admitted at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in Delhi. The high jumper was initially kept under observation after complaining of chest pain and underwent tests.

"I don't know what happened, but my reports show that there is swelling in my heart and I am in pain. I am fed up with the regular tests in hospital and I am at home now. But I do have to travel to the hospital for tests," he told ANI.

After winning a bronze medal at the Tokyo Paralympics in the men's high jump event, Sharad had revealed that he was battling through an injury on the eve of the event.

Earlier, Sharad along with shuttler Pramod Bhagat, shooter Manish Narwal, and javelin thrower Sundar Singh Gurjar were recommended for Major Dhyan Chand Khel Ratna Award 2021 by the Paralympics Committee of India (PCI). All four brought laurels for India in the recently concluded Tokyo Paralympics.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor