Shreyashi Singh wins Women's Trap National Champion for second time

Bihar's Shreyashi Singh won her second at the 64th National Shooting Championship Competitions in shotgun events, being held at the New Moti Bagh Gun Club Ranges in Patiala, Punjab, on Thursday.

This was Shreyashi's fifth individual career National title and her second in women's trap.

The reigning Commonwealth Games Champion won with a finals score of 34, ahead of Madhya Pradesh's Pragati Dubey and ONGC's Shagun Chowdhary, who ended with scores of 31 and 27 respectively.

In the Junior Women's Trap, Aadya Tripathi from Delhi bagged the gold with a final score of 38 ahead of Delhi's Divya Singh and Bhavya Tripathi with scores of 36 and 28 respectively.

Meanwhile, in Bhopal, Rajshree Anilkumar Sancheti won the 10m Air Rifle Mixed Team Competition partnering with Paarth Makhija to beat the Gujarat Duo, Elavenil Valarivan and Keval, 17-11 in the finals. This was Rajshree's 2nd gold, having won the individual Women's 10m Air Rifle Competition earlier.

In the 50m Rifle Prone Men's National Championship, Swapnil Suresh Kusale from Railways was declared the champion with a total score of 625.40x. Aishwarya Pratap Singh Tomar and Goldi Gurjar from Madhya Pradesh came 2nd and 3rd respectively with scores of 623.80 and 623.40.

( With inputs from ANI )

