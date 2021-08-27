Tata Motors, WFI strengthen partnership; launch 'Quest for Gold at Paris Olympics 2024'

Tata Motors and the Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) strengthened their long term partnership further with the announcement of the 'Quest for Gold at Paris Olympics 2024', a holistic development programme with the singular objective to win the coveted gold medal at the next Olympics.

As part of this initiative, WFI, with support from Tata Motors, will focus on the growth, progress and advancement of both men and women wrestlers, across age groups, by providing access to the right infrastructure, platform, opportunities and security.

Young and talented Indian wrestlers, 'Yodhas' will gain assured and enhanced access to world-class training facilities, internationally-reputed coaches and support through a rich nutritional programme. In addition as part of this initiative, eligible senior wrestlers will be offered central contracts as also the budding junior wrestlers will be supported through virtuous scholarships along with insurance cover, medical and physiotherapy assistance.

Announcing the launch of this 'Quest for Gold at Paris Olympics 2024', Brijbhushan Sharan Singh, President, Wrestling Federation of India, said: "Tata Motors' committed support since 2018 has helped Indian wrestling grow to greater heights. In the last 3 years, our 'Yodhas' has won more than 40-50 medals at international competitions including, 5 medals at the Senior World Wrestling championships -- highest ever for India, record 11 medals at the just-concluded Junior World Championship, and 2 medals at the recently held Tokyo Olympics. The Cadet Wrestling Team, too, won its first title of the World Championship. The launch of our joint quest today should enable us to fulfil the entire nation's longstanding aspiration of winning an Olympics Gold medal in wrestling at the next Paris Olympics in 2024."

Tata Motors honoured the successful Indian wrestling team that participated in the Tokyo Olympics by presenting each member with its tough and rugged Tata Yodha pick-up to convey respect, appreciation and celebration of their heroism and success. Olympic Silver medallist Ravi Kumar Dahiya, bronze medallist Bajrang Punia along with fellow 'Yodhas', Anshu Malik, Sonam Malik, Seema Bisla, Deepak Punia and Vinesh Phogat were present in-person to support the quest and receive their Tata Yodha pick-up.

Speaking on the occasion, Girish Wagh, Executive Director, Tata Motors, said, "The sport of wrestling is deep-rooted across India and enjoys a rich legacy of success in the global arena. Popular and followed by all sections of society, its machismo, aggression and endurance tests speed, agility and power. These virtues perfectly mirror the longevity, durability and robust performance of our commercial vehicles that are much valued by our customers both in India as well as international markets. Through our steadfast association with WFI, we will continue to promote, train and foster the nation's rich wrestling talent."

A multi-year, strategic partnership, forged between WFI and Tata Motors in 2018, has been developing, promoting and encouraging wrestling as a sport by providing world-class infrastructure, facilities and training to Indian wrestlers.

In addition, the support from Tata Motors facilitated coaching of Indian wrestlers by acclaimed international coaches, long stint training in foreign locations enhanced participation in international tournaments and access to specialist medical care as well as physiotherapy.

