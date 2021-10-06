Team Alpha & Rohit Jain to represent India at the World Esports League

New Delhi, Oct 6 Team Alpha and Rohit Jain have sealed their places for the upcoming global finals of the World Esports League 2021 scheduled from December 16-19 at the Gwangju Esports Arena in Korea.

Owing to the Covid-19 pandemic, the India Qualifiers were held virtually last week. The World Esports League 2021 is hosted by Technoblood Inc. and organised by the WSL organising committee in association with the International Esports Federation.

A four-member Team Alpha, comprising of engineering and management students including captain Ashmit Raj, Shashank Jain, Sravanth Saranu and Harschit Jain (substitute), emerged victorious in Brawl Stars event in the India Qualifiers, which witnessed top-notch competition between the country's eight top teams.

"I have been playing Brawl Stars since it was released and now it's an honour for me to lead the Indian team in its maiden appearance at the global final in this game. I would like to thank the federation (ESFI), who have been very supportive and professional. We will give our best to bring glory for the country in the finals," said Ashmit, the skipper of Team Alpha.

On the other hand, the qualifying event of the popular fighting game Tekken7 saw participation of 35 top athletes from across the country. However, Delhi-based Rohit Jain impressed with his skilful game and clinched the top honours.

"Last couple of years have been really good for me. I have had very good finishes in the last few tournaments of ESFI but somehow representing India did not happen. However, today all the hard work paid off and I am ready for my debut international tournament. I look forward to making this opportunity even more special by clinching the medal," said Rohit.

The global finals of the World Esports League 2021 will boast a prize pool of USD 400,000 as the world's top athletes will be seen in action across games like Tekken7, Brawl Stars, PUBG and Eternal Return.

