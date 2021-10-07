TN CM hands cash reward to chess players for winning medals, Viswanathan Anand terms it 'proud moment'

After receiving cash incentive for winning medals at the FIDE World Chess Online Olympiad, Grandmaster Viswanathan Anand stated that it's a proud moment for Tamil Nadu chess.

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin presented cash incentives to Viswanathan Anand, Mariappan Thangavelu and to players from the state who have won medals in FIDE World Chess Championship and the Tokyo 2020 Paralympics.

"A check for Rs 20 lakh for winning gold at the 2020 FIDE World Chess Online Olympiad, as well as a check for Rs 10 lakh for winning bronze in 2021," CMO Tamil Nadu tweeted.

Replying to the above tweet, Anand wrote: "A proud moment for Tamilnadu Chess. Thank you sir."

In FIDE Online Olympiad 2021, Team USA defeated India in the semi-final last month. The semi-final match between India and the United States of America was a hard-fought battle in which the USA eventually prevailed in the blitz tiebreaks.

The first match fell 5-1 to the side of the Indian squad as they were absolutely ruthless in the opener. Anand, Harikrishna, Harika, and Vaishali scored the victories for the team while Humpy and Nihal drew their respective games. The team from the USA then scripted a commendable comeback by winning the second duel 4-2 and forcing tie-breaks.

In the tie-breaks team from the USA defeated India 1.5-4.5 with a huge margin.

