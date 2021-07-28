Tokyo 2020, Day 6: All eyes on Bhaker and Sarnobat, men's hockey team look to keep momentum going (Preview)

The men's hockey team, shuttler PV Sindhu and boxer Mary Kom would all be in action on Thursday on Day 6 as the Indian contingent looks to maintain their hopes of walking away with more medals in the ongoing Tokyo Olympics.

The action will start off with rowing as Arjun Lal and Arvind Singh will be in action in lightweight men's double sculls final B.

Having registered a 3-0 win over Spain, the Indian men's hockey team will look to keep the momentum going when they take on defending Olympic champions Argentina in their fourth match at Oi Hockey Stadium on Thursday.

India, who kickstarted their Olympics campaign with a 3-2 win over New Zealand, went down against Australia (1-7) in their second match at the quadrennial Games. However, the Manpreet Singh-led side bounced back from the result in a convincing fashion against Spain to register their second win and climb up to the 2nd spot in Pool A table.

India's Rahi Sarnobat and Manu Bhaker will resume India's shooting challenge at the ongoing Games, when they take the field in the first precision round of qualification in the Women's 25M Pistol competition on Thursday at the Asaka Shooting range.

The shooting contingent has so far disappointed at the Games, but the 15-member squad has six starts to go and is still searching for its first shooting medal at the Games.

As a result of her progressing from the Group Stage, star shuttler PV Sindhu will face Denmark's Mia Blichfeldt in the round of 16 here at the Musashino Forest Plaza Court 2 on Thursday and if she emerges triumphant, then she will square off in the quarterfinals.

Archer Atanu Das will also be in action as he would square off against Chinese Taipei's Deng Yu-Cheng in the 1/32 Eliminations match in the men's individual round and the Indian would be looking to march ahead. On Wednesday, Pravin Jadhav and Tarundeep Rai had bowed out of the ongoing Olympics.

Boxers Satish Kumar and Mary Kom will also be in action in their respective round of 16 matches and both of them would be looking to enter the quarterfinals and if they do so, both of them would be one more win away from assuring themselves a medal.

Golf will also get underway on Thursday and two Indians -- Anirban Lahiri and Udayan Mane (men's individual stroke play round one) will be in action.

In the last event of the day, Sajan Prakash would be seen in action in Men's 100m Butterfly -- Heat 2 event.

( With inputs from ANI )

