Tokyo Games: We fulfilled responsibility as Olympics host, says Japan PM

Japan Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga on Monday said the country has fulfilled its "responsibility" as host nation of the Tokyo Games.

The Japanese Prime Minister also thanked the citizens and expressed his "sincere appreciation" for the people of the country.

"Although the Olympics were postponed for a year and held under various restrictions, I believe we were able to fulfill our responsibility as host country," Kyodo News quoted Suga as saying.

"I would like to express my sincere appreciation to the Japanese people for their understanding and cooperation," he added.

Suga was presented with the Olympic Order in Gold by International Olympic Committee (IOC) President Thomas Bach ahead of the Olympic Games Tokyo 2020 closing ceremony on Sunday.

This year the Games were held with COVID-19 induced restrictions and all sports were played behind closed doors.

( With inputs from ANI )

