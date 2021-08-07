Tokyo Olympics 2020: Bajrang Punia wins bronze medal for India

Bajrang Punia, defeated Daulet Niyazbekov of Kazakhstan 8-0 in men's freestyle 65kg bronze medal match. The wrestler gave India their sixth medal in Tokyo. India have equalled their best ever Olympic medal haul.

In the ongoing Tokyo 2020, Mirabai Chanu (silver), PV Sindhu (bronze), Lovlina Borgohain (bronze), men's hockey team ( bronze), and Ravi Kumar Dahiya (silver) have also won medals. In the match between Punia and Niyazbekov, the former went on to take a 2-0 lead in the first period and all the pressure was on the Kazakh opponent heading into the last three minutes.