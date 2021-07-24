Tokyo Olympics 2020: Mirabai Chanu wins India's first medal at Tokyo Olympics

Indian weightlifter Saikhom Mirabai Chanu has won country's first medal, winning the(silver) in Tokyo on Saturday.



She lifted 84kg and 87kg successfully but failed to lift 89kg as she was placed in second spot after snatch while China's HOU Zhihu lifted 94kg to win the first spot.



China's Hou Zhihui bagged the gold medal in the event, while the bronze medal was won by Indonesia's Windy Cantika Aisah.



Chanu after winning the second spot has opened India's medal account at the Tokyo Olympics.





#OlympicGames | Mirabai Chanu wins silver in Weightlifting Women's 49kg category, India open tally in Tokyo Olympics. pic.twitter.com/0cBsnkaKU4 — ANI (@ANI) July 24, 2021