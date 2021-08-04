Tokyo Olympics 2020: Ravi Kumar Dahiya to battle for gold medal in men’s freestyle category

Ravi Kumar Dahiya has assured India another medal as the 29-year old moved to the gold medal match in the Men’s 57kg freestyle category with a win by fall against Nurislam Sanayev of Kazakhstan. By virtue of this India are assured of their fourth medal. Dahiya became just the second Indian wrester ever to enter the Olympics final after Sushil Kumar back in 2012 London Olympics. After training 9-2 in the second period, the Haryana grappler turned the match around by pinning Sanayev after picking up 5 points in a row to ensure at least a silver medal for India at the Tokyo Olympics.