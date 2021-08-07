Tokyo Olympics: Anurag Thakur, Rijiju hail 'brilliant' Bajrang Punia after wrestler bags bronze

Sports Minister Anurag Thakur praised Bajrang Punia for his bronze medal-winning display in the ongoing Tokyo Olympics on Saturday. He said India is thrilled beyond words after the star grappler clinched a bronze medal.

"BRONZE for BAJRANG !!! YOU DID IT ! India is thrilled beyond words. I am so proud of you, loved watching your dominating performance and spectacular finish," Thakur tweeted.

The Union Minister of Law and Justice Kiren Rijiju also congratulated wrestler Bajrang for bagging the bronze medal. "India strikes 6th Olympic medal at #Tokyo2020 !Congratulations to our star wrestler @BajrangPunia bhai on winning Olympic Bronze Medal! We are so proud of you," Rijiju tweeted.

Bajrang defeated Niyazbekov 8-0 in the bronze medal match. As a result of this win, India has equalled its tally of six medals recorded at the London Olympics 2012. In the ongoing Tokyo 2020, Mirabai Chanu (silver), PV Sindhu (bronze), Lovlina Borgohain (bronze), men's hockey team ( bronze), and Ravi Kumar Dahiya (silver) have also won medals.

Former Indian batsman Virender Sehwag hailed the brilliant performance by Bajrang in the summit clash. "Jai Bajrang Bali.Shaabaash @BajrangPunia on winning the Bronze. Brilliant #BajrangPunia," Sehwag tweeted.

( With inputs from ANI )

