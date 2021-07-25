Tokyo Olympics: Artistic gymnast Pranati Nayak fails to qualify for All-Around Final

Indian artistic gymnast Pranati Nayak failed to qualify for the All-Around Final here at Ariake Gymnastics Centre on Sunday.

Pranati came 12th in subdivision 1 after recording a total score of 42.565 over the four categories in Women's Artistic Gymnastics. Italian Alice D'amato topped the qualification with a total score of 54.199, while home favorite Mai Murakami came second.

The 26-year-old registered a score of 10.633 in the Floor exercise and completed a perfect vault for a score of 13.466. She then registered a score of 9.033 and 9.433 in the Uneven Bars and Balance Beam categories respectively.

Earlier on day two of the Tokyo 2020 Olympics, the Indian contingent performed underwhelmingly as both star shooters Manu Bhaker and Yashaswini Singh Deswal failed to qualify for the medal round after finishing 12th and 13th respectively in the Women's 10m Air Pistol Qualification.



