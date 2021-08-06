Tokyo Olympics: Bajrang Punia loses in semis, wrestler to now play for Bronze

Bajrang Punia lost to Haji Aliyev of Azerbaijan 12-5 in the men’s 65 kg semi-final and will contest for the Bronze now in the Repechage round. Punia overcame Iran’s Morteza Ghasi in a hard-fought battle, with a last gasp win. Punia will now contest for the bronze medal on Saturday.

Earlier in the day, Bajrang won both games comprehensively. Begining his Tokyo 2020 campaign, Bajrang first defeated Ernazar Akmataliev of Kyrgyzstan in the 1/8 Final and then beat Iran's Morteza Ghiasi Cheka by pinning him down to the mat (victory by fall) in the 1/4 Final.