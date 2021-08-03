Tokyo Olympics, Day 12: Women's hockey team, Lovlina eye medals; Neeraj Chopra in action (Preview)

Javelin throwers Neeraj Chopra and Shivpal Singh will be in action on day twelve while boxer Lovlina Borgohain will compete in the semifinals in the Tokyo Olympics on Tuesday.

Lovlina (69kg) has assured India a bronze after storming into the semifinals.

Meanwhile, Neeraj said he is happy that he is finally getting to represent the country at the Olympics.

"I am looking forward to what will be my first experience at the Olympics. I have had a fair share of highs and lows over the past few years, and I'm happy that I am finally going to be able to represent my nation at the biggest sporting stage of them all," said Neeraj in an official release in July.

"I feel the junior athletes having access to the institute are extremely lucky and thank brands like Bridgestone for supporting IIS in this effort," he added.

The Indian women's hockey team put up a fantastic display of skill and tenacity during their 1-0 victory over Australia in the quarterfinal match of the Tokyo Olympics on Monday.

High on confidence and self-belief after the momentous victory, the Indian women's hockey team has now firmly set its sights on the all-important semifinal encounter against Argentina on Wednesday.

Golfers Aditi Ashok and Diksha Dagar will compete in women's round 1 and Anshu Malik, Ravi Dahiya, and Deepak Punia will headline wrestling action for India.

If the trio qualifies for the next round, Anshu Malik, Ravi Dahiya, and Deepak Punia would play the semifinal matches on the same day.

In the afternoon, the Indian women's Hockey team; led by Rani, will count on their recent experience of playing against the Argentinians during their extensive tour of Argentina in January 2021.

Much like the Indian team, Argentina has also gone from strength to strength in the competition, securing the semifinal berth after a convincing 3-0 victory against Germany in the quarterfinal on Monday.

