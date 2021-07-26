Tokyo Olympics: Going to be challenging match against Spain but we're up for it, says Manpreet

Indian men's Hockey team captain Manpreet Singh feels the upcoming match against Spain in the ongoing Tokyo Olympics will be "challenging" but the side is ready for the game.

Following a 1-7 loss against World No. 1 Australia, the Indian Men's Hockey team will look to bounce back from the result when they take on Spain in their third match of the Tokyo Olympics 2020 at OI Hockey Stadium on Tuesday.

"As I said earlier, we are taking one match at a time, and we need to keep improving every day on a platform like this," Manpreet said in a Hockey India release on the eve of the match against Spain.

"Spain are also a very good team, and definitely, it's going to be a challenging match for us, but we are up for it. All we have to do is to keep things simple and play to our strengths," he added.

With an aim to end the 41-year medal drought at the Olympic Games, the Indian Men's Hockey Team kick-started their campaign on a winning note having beaten New Zealand 3-2 in a thrilling contest.

However, the World No.4 side couldn't capitalize on the win and went down against Australia in their second match at the quadrennial Games.

Reflecting on the performance, Manpreet said, "We knew it was going to be the toughest game for us, and I feel we lagged somewhere. The story would have been different if we had converted those early chances, and I think converting chances in the early stages of the match plays a very important role.

"But, in the end, you must respect your opponents, who played better hockey on the particular day," he added.

( With inputs from ANI )

