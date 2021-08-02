Tokyo Olympics: India beat Australia 1-0 to reach semis in women’s hockey
By Lokmat English Desk | Published: August 2, 2021 10:16 AM2021-08-02T10:16:05+5:302021-08-02T10:16:24+5:30
After India's men's hockey team defeated Britain yesterday to reach the semi-finals, India's women's hockey team also performed well ...
After India's men's hockey team defeated Britain yesterday to reach the semi-finals, India's women's hockey team also performed well today. The Indian women's team advanced to the semifinals of the Tokyo Olympics after beating Australia 1-0 in the semi-finals today. The Indian women's hockey team has reached the semi-finals of the Olympics for the first time. Gurjit Kaur's goal helped India beat Australia and reach semis.