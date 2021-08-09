Tokyo Olympics: Indian athletes return home

The Indian athletes who had stayed back in Tokyo for the closing ceremony of the showpiece event, returned back home on Monday.

Fans and families arrived at the airport to welcome the athletes. Javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra on Saturday had won a gold medal and this was the first medal won by an Indian athlete in track and field in the Games.

"Athletics team is back from #Tokyo2020. Let's welcome them by sharing our #Cheer4India messages and encourage them for their future competitions," tweeted SAI Media.

Supporters of Bajrang Punia and Ravi Dahiya also gathered around at the Delhi Airport as the grapplers came back home after winning a bronze and silver medal respectively at the Tokyo Games.

This year the Games were held with COVID-19 induced restrictions and all events were held behind closed doors.

About 11,000 athletes from over 200 countries competed in Tokyo Olympics. India recorded its best-ever haul at the Olympics with seven medals (one gold, two silver, and four bronze).

Neeraj (gold), Bajrang (bronze), Mirabai Chanu (silver), PV Sindhu (bronze), Lovlina Borgohain (bronze), men's hockey team ( bronze), and Ravi Kumar Dahiya (silver) won medals in the Tokyo Games.

( With inputs from ANI )

