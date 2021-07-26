Tokyo Olympics: Indian Men's team to face Archery giants South Korea for place in semis

Indian men's archery team will face top seed South Korea in the quarter-finals of the Tokyo 2020 Olympics here at the Yumenoshima Ranking Field on Monday.

The Indian trio of Atanu Das, Tarundeep Rai, and Praveen Jadhav will take on a very uphill task to produce an upset against the Korean team of Kim Je Deok, Kim Woojin, and Oh Jinhyek to reach the semis.

On Saturday, archery exponent Kim Je-deok nabbed Korea's first gold medal of the Tokyo Olympics in his senior debut with his teammate An San in the archery mixed team event. He is also favourite to win the individual gold in the men's event.

Kim and An, the youngest members of the men's and women's archery teams, defeated Steve Wijler and Gabriela Schloesser of the Netherlands in the final. Bronze medals went to Alejandra Valencia and Luis Alvarez of Mexico.

Earlier in the morning during the first elimination round, the Indian team overcame Kazakhstan to reach the quarters. The Indian team defeated the Kazakhstani team of Abdullin Ilfat, Gankin Denis, and Mussayev Sanzhar by 6-2.

( With inputs from ANI )

