Tokyo Olympics: Javelin thrower Annu Rani fails to qualify for finals

Javelin thrower Annu Rani failed to qualify for the women's final here at the Olympic Stadium on Tuesday after an underwhelming show in the Women's Long Throws Qualification -- Group A.

Qualifying performance of 63.00 (Q) or at least 12 best performers (q) will advance to the final of the women's javelin throw. However, these 12 performers will be a compilation of competitors from Group A and B. The Group A qualification round will take place later in the day.

In her first attempt, Rani registered a throw of 50.35m. After the first attempt, Rani was placed at the ninth spot.

In the second attempt, the 28-year-old registered a throw of 53.19m and by the time everyone was done with their second attempt, Rani slipped to the 14th spot.

Annu registered a throw of 54.04m in her third and final throw and she was placed at the 14th spot when the Qualification Group A ended.

Poland's Maria Andrejczyk registered a throw of 65.24 in her very first attempt and as a result, she gained automatic qualification for the final.

Earlier in March this year, Annu rewrote her own national record with a 63.24m effort on the opening day of the 24th Federation Cup Senior Athletics Championships at the Netaji Subhas National Institute of Sports complex.

( With inputs from ANI )

