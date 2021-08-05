Tokyo Olympics: KT Irfan, Sandeep and Rahul disappoint in men's 20m race walk

KT Irfan, Sandeep Kumar, and Rahul had a disappointing show in the men's 20m race walk at the Tokyo Olympics and they were not able to finish even in the top ten here at the Sapporo Odori Park on Thursday.

Sandeep finished at the 23rd spot while Rahul and Irfan finished at the 47th and 52nd spots respectively.

Italy's Massimo Stano took first place and he won a gold medal while Japan's Koki Ikeda and Toshikazu Yamanishi finished at the second and third spots respectively, winning silver and bronze.

Sandeep took 1:25:07 to finish the race at the 23rd spot while Irfan was the disappointing of the lot as he took 1:34:41 to finish the race. Rahul finished on 1:32:06.

Earlier in the day, the Indian men's hockey team won the bronze medal after beating Germany 5-4. It was India's first medal in hockey at the Games after 41 years.

( With inputs from ANI )

