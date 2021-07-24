Tokyo Olympics: Manipur CM announces Rs 1 crore cash reward for Mirabai Chanu
Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh announced that the state government will be giving a cash award of Rs 1 crore to weightlifter Mirabai Chanu for clinching the silver medal in Tokyo Olympics on Saturday.
Mirabai Chanu opened India's medals tally on Saturday as she bagged a silver in the women's 49kg category at Tokyo International Forum and Sports Minister Thakur spoke to her.
"In presence of all the Chief Ministers of northeast today at a meeting, I broke the news about your win. That Mirabai Chanu has opened the tally for India in Olympics with a silver medal," Biren Singh said to Chanu while congratulating her.
"On hearing the news, Amit Shahji was so delighted and he said 'it's a moment of great pride for India.' Everyone along with Amit Shahji gave a standing ovation during the conference. The state government will be giving you a sum of Rs 1 crore.
"You won't be collecting tickets at railway stations and in trains anymore. I'm reserving a special post for you. I'm meeting the Union Home Minister in the evening. I have a surprise for you," he added.
Chanu lifted a total of 202 kg (87kg in snatch and 115kg in clean and jerk) during her four successful attempts in the competition. China's Zhihui Hou bagged gold with a total of 210kg and created a new Olympic Record while Indonesia's Windy Cantika Aisah grabbed bronze with a total of 194kg.
"Everyone in Manipur prayed for me and I have won a silver medal. I can't be more happier. I'm here today because of their support," said Chanu.
Chanu had said earlier in the day that it is a dream come true and also thanked the entire country for praying for her victory.
Home Minister Amit Shah inaugurated and laid foundation stones of several projects in Shillong on Saturday.
( With inputs from ANI )
