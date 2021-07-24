Tokyo Olympics: Paddler Manika Batra cruises into next round of women's singles event
India's ace table tennis star Manika Batra cruised past Briitain's Tin-Tin Ho for the next round in women's singles event here at Tokyo Metropolitan Gym -- Table 1 on Saturday.
Manika wasted no time and won the match in four straight games 11-7, 11-6, 12-10, 11-9 in exactly 30 minutes. Indian paddler never seemed fazed by Tin-Tin Ho during the whole match.
The big forehand of experienced Manika never gave Tin-Tin Ho a chance in the match to stage a come-back.
This win of Manika will come as a morale booster after she along with Achanta Sharath Kamal failed to qualify for the next round in the mixed doubles event after suffering a heavy 0-4 defeat against the Chinese Taipei team of Yun Ju Lin and Cheng I Ching.
Lin and Cheng of the Chinese Taipei annihilated the Indian duo in just 24 minutes in the best of seven games contest.
