Tokyo Olympics: PM Modi, President Kovind hail Mirabai Chanu after weightlifter bags silver

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, President Ram Nath Kovind, and Sports Minister Anurag Thakur congratulated India's ace weightlifter Saikhom Mirabai Chanu after she opened India's medals tally at Tokyo 2020 Olympics on Saturday with a silver in the Women's 49kg category.

"Could not have asked for a happier start to @Tokyo2020! India is elated by @mirabai_chanu's stupendous performance. Congratulations to her for winning the Silver medal in weightlifting. Her success motivates every Indian. #Cheer4India #Tokyo2020," PM Modi tweeted.

"Heartiest congratulations to Mirabai Chanu for starting the medal tally for India in the Tokyo Olympics 2020 by winning silver medal in weightlifting," President Kovind tweeted.

Union Minister for Youth Affairs and Sports Thakur also took to Twitter and wrote, "India's 1st medal on day 1 ! @mirabai_chanu wins SILVER in women's 49kg weightlifting! India is so proud of you Mira ! #TeamIndia #Tokyo2020."

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh also congratulated the weightlifter as he tweeted: "Congratulations to @mirabai_chanu for winning a hard earned and well deserved Silver Medal in the Women Weightlifting competition at the #OlympicGames in Tokyo. She has made the nation proud with her amazing achievement."

Chanu lifted a total of 202 kg (87kg in snatch and 115kg in clean and jerk) during her four successful attempts across the competition. China's Zhihui Hou bagged gold with a total of 210kg and created a new Olympic Record while Indonesia's Windy Cantika Aisah grabbed bronze with a total of 194kg.

With this monumental silver medal, Chanu has become the second Indian weightlifter to win an Olympic medal after Karnam Malleswari bagged bronze in the 69kg category at the 2000 Sydney Games when the weightlifting arena was opened to women for the first time.

( With inputs from ANI )

