Tokyo Olympics: Rahul Dravid cheers for Indian contingent

Former India captain and head coach for the Sri Lanka tour Rahul Dravid on Monday backed the Indian contingent to do well in the ongoing Tokyo Olympics.

The official Twitter handle of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) shared a video on Twitter in which Dravid said: "Let's come together in cheering for our Indian contingent at the Olympics. Let's cheer for India."

Mirabai Chanu had opened India's medals tally on Saturday as she bagged a silver in the Women's 49kg category at Tokyo International Forum.

Chanu lifted a total of 202 kg (87kg in snatch and 115kg in clean and jerk) during her four successful attempts across the competition.

China's Zhihui Hou bagged gold with a total of 210kg and created a new Olympic Record while Indonesia's Windy Cantika Aisah grabbed bronze with a total of 194kg.

With this monumental silver medal, Chanu has become the second Indian weightlifter to win an Olympic medal after Karnam Malleswari bagged bronze in the 69kg category at the 2000 Sydney Games when the weightlifting arena was opened to women for the first time.

Boxer Mary Kom on Sunday had congratulated Chanu for winning a silver medal at the ongoing Tokyo Olympics. "Congratulations @mirabai_chanu. Emotional and happy to embrace each other. A proud Manipuri and a fighter for India in one frame," tweeted Mary Kom.

( With inputs from ANI )

