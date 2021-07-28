Tokyo Olympics see 16 more COVID-19 cases, bringing total to 169

Sixteen more people associated with the Tokyo Olympics have tested positive for COVID-19, but none are athletes, bringing the total since the start of this month to 169, games orgsers said on Wednesday.

The daily number of COVID-19 cases, released a day after Tokyo reported a record 2,848 daily coronavirus infections, excludes those announced by central and local governments, as per Kyodo News.

The two cases previously reported by the orgsers were proved to be negative later and eliminated from the accumulated total.

It is the first time in four days that the orgsers have reported no COVID-19 positive cases of Olympic athletes, at a time when the spike in infections in the host city is raising concerns over public health.

The 16 are nine contractors, four games-related officials, two members of the media and a volunteer, the orgsers said. None of them were staying at the athletes' village and 12 of them are residents of Japan, they added.

The orgsers also said 38,484 people from foreign countries had entered Japan for the games as of Monday.

With inputs from ANI

