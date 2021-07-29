Tokyo Olympics: US pole vaulter Sam Kendricks out of Games after testing COVID-19 positive

American pole vaulter and two times world champion Sam Kendricks will miss the Tokyo 2020 Olympics after testing positive for COVID-19, the US Olympic and Paralympic Committee confirmed in a statement on Thursday.

"The health and safety of our athletes, coaches and staff is our top priority. We are saddened to confirm that Sam Kendricks tested positive for COVID-19 and will not compete in the Olympic Games Tokyo 2020."

"In alignment with local rules and protocols, he has been transferred to a hotel to be placed in isolation and is being supported by the USATF and USOPC staff," the committee wrote on Twitter.

Kendricks becomes the latest Team USA athlete to be ruled out of the Games due to COVID-19. Beach volleyball player Taylor Crabb and Kara Eaker -- an alternate on the US women's gymnastics team -- were also tested positive.

"Sam is an incredible and accomplished member of Team USA and his presence will be missed. Out of respect for his privacy, we cannot provide more information at this time," USOPC added.

Kendricks, 28, won bronze in the pole vault at the 2016 Olympics in Rio and was aiming for another at Tokyo 2020.

( With inputs from ANI )

