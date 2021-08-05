Tokyo Olympics: Vinesh Phogat storms into quarter-finals

India wrestler Vinesh Phogat progressed into the quarterfinals of the Women's Freestyle 53kg event at the Tokyo Olympics after defeating Sweden's Sofia Magdalena Mattsson here at Makuhari Messe Hall A Mat B on Thursday.

The number one seed Indian dominated Sofia Magdalena Mattsson all through the match and won the bout 7-1 in the 1/8 finals.

The 26-year-old Vinesh started the match all guns blazing and took the unanswered 5 points against the Swedish grappler with her brute strength and agility.

Vinesh kept charging against Sofia Mattsson in the second half as she took another two points while the Swedish wrestler squeezed the lone point of the match.

Earlier in the day, Anshu Malik bowed out of Tokyo 2020 after losing to Russian Olympic Committee's Valeria Koblova in the Women's freestyle 57 kg repechage. Koblova defeated the Indian 5-1. Participating at her maiden Games, Anshu fought bravely but couldn't stand a chance against the seasoned pro.

( With inputs from ANI )

