Tokyo Paralympics: Archer Rakesh Kumar beats Marian Marecak, enters quarter-finals
By ANI | Published: August 31, 2021 07:44 AM2021-08-31T07:44:54+5:302021-08-31T07:55:02+5:30
Indian archer Rakesh Kumar on Tuesday defeated Marian Marecak of Slovakia 140-137 to win his 1/8 elimination match of men's individual compound event at the ongoing Tokyo Paralympics.
Indian archer Rakesh Kumar on Tuesday defeated Marian Marecak of Slovakia 140-137 to win his 1/8 elimination match of men's individual compound event at the ongoing Tokyo Paralympics.
With this win, Rakesh has now moved to the quarter-finals of the showpiece event and will compete in the next round later on Tuesday.
Rakesh got off to bad start and was losing the game till rounds with a cumulative score of 53.
However, the Indian archer staged a comeback to take a slender lead of 81-80. He then continued his fine form and shots brilliantly in the last two rounds to win the game.
Last week, Rakesh defeated Hong Kong's Ngai Ka Chuen 144-131 to win his 1/16 elimination match.
Another archer Shyam Sundar went down 139-142 against Matt Stutzman of the USA in the individual compound open 1/16 elimination round on Saturday.
( With inputs from ANI )
Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editorOpen in app