Tokyo Paralympics: Devendra Jhajharia thanks PM Modi for 'encouragement and support'

Indian javelin thrower Devendra Jhajharia expressed gratitude towards Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his support and encouragement after winning a silver medal in Tokyo Paralympics on Monday.

Javelin throwers Devendra Jhajharia and Sundar Singh Gurjar won silver and bronze respectively in the men's Standing Javelin (F46).

Devendra Jhajharia grabbed silver with a personal best throw of 64.35. This was also his third medal at Paralympic Games.

PM Modi had interacted with the Indian para-athlete contingent for Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games ahead of their departure. Jhajharia said the virtual interaction with PM Modi boosted the athletes' morale.

"I am extremely happy on winning a third medal in Paralympic Games for India. I want to thank my family, my parents who supported me and sent me to the ground despite me being differently-abled," an emotional Jhajharia told .

"I also want to coach thank my coach who trained me continually for five years and my fitness coach too. I also want to thank Prime Minister Narendra Modi as he supported us, encouraged us and boosted our morale prior to departing for the Games," he added.

"I also want to thank SAI and I will go and meet my daughter. Registering a hat-trick for India gives me immense pride," Jhajharia concluded.

Meanwhile, Sundar captured bronze with a season-best throw of 62.58. Sundar went first among the Indian trio in the final as he started with a season-best of 62.58.

Devendra had 60.62 in his second attempt before he went past his previous world record once again in the third attempt with a throw of 64.35.

But the Sri Lankan athlete Dinesh Priyan Herath Mudiyanselage had completely other plans as he broke the World Record with a sensational 67.79 in his third attempt, improving the previous record by almost four meters.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor