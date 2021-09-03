Tokyo Paralympics: Indian archer Harvinder advances to 1/8 elimination round
Indian archer Harvinder Singh on Friday advanced into the round of 16 of men's individual recurve after defeating Stefano Travisani of Italy 6-5 in the ongoing Tokyo Paralympics.
Harvinder had a big chance to win the encounter early in the game but one small mistake resulted in both the archers going for a shoot-off.
The Indian archer began the game on a high scoring 27, 26 and 26 in his first three sets before registering 25 in the last two essays.
In the shoot-off, Harvinder registered a perfect 10 while Travis scored 7 as the Indian athlete won the 1/16 elimination match.
Earlier this week, Indian archer Rakesh Kumar missed out on a semi-final berth by a whisker as he faced a 143-145 defeat at the hands of China's Ai Xinliang.
Rakesh Kumar gave a neck to neck fight in all five rounds in the quarter-finals but the Chinese archer didn't allow the Indian athlete to get over him.
Another Indian archer Shyam Sundar had gone down 139-142 against Matt Stutzman of the USA in the individual compound open 1/16 elimination round last week.
