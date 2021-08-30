Tokyo Paralympics: India's Avani qualifies for 10m Air Rifle standing SH1 final

Indian shooter Avani Lekhara on Monday moved into the finals of women's 10m Air Rifle standing SH1 in the ongoing Tokyo Paralympics.

The ace shooter finished seventh in the qualification round with a total score of 621.7. Avani staged a good recovery after a slow start to advance to the finals of the showpiece event.

She registered good scores of 104.9, 104.8 in her third and fourth attempt to be in the game before scoring 104.1 in the final round of qualification. The Indian shooter will now lock horns in the finals of the showpiece event.

On Sunday, India's para table tennis player Bhavina won silver as she lost the gold medal match to China's Zhou Ying 3-0 in the women's singles - Class 4.

With the silver medal, Bhavina became the first table tennis player ever to win a medal at the Paralympics for India and the second female athlete after PCI chief Deepa Malik to achieve this feat.

Deepa had won silver at Rio 2016 in women's shot put.

( With inputs from ANI )

