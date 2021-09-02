Tokyo Paralympics: India's Rahul Jakhar finishes fifth in mixed 25M pistol SH1 final

Indian shooter Rahul Jakhar finished fifth in the P3 mixed 25M pistol SH1 after giving a tough fight in the summit clash of the ongoing Tokyo Paralympics on Thursday.

Jakhar might have missed out on a medal but the Indian shooter impressed everyone in his maiden appearance at the Paralympic Games.

China's Huang Xing led the field comfortably while Jakhar was yet to make it to the top three before elimination began.

In the second stage elimination round of the final, Jakhar shot 2, 4, 1 and 1 to register a total score of 12 following his four points in the first essay.

The Indian shooter failed to move into the top three but managed to bag a respectable fifth-place in the Tokyo Paralympics final.

Jakhar had finished at the second position with 576 points after the conclusion of both precision and rapid rounds.

At the end of the precision round in the qualification event, Jakhar was in 13th position. He finished the precision round with 284 points. In the rapid round, Jakhar registered 292 points to move into the finals.

Akash, another Indian shooter, missed out on the final berth as he ended the qualification round with 551 points.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor