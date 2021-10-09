Torch unveiled for Asian Para Games Hangzhou 2022

Hangzhou (China), Oct 9 Welcoming the one-year countdown to the fourth Asian Para Games, organizers of Hangzhou 2022 released the torch design for the Games here on Saturday.

The torch of the Asian Para Games Hangzhou 2022 is called "Laurels". Its design was inspired by the ancient jade "Cong" unearthed in Liangzhu, which is a testament to the 5,000 years old Chinese civilization, and osmanthus, the city flower of Hangzhou. It embodies the origins of the city and its unique character, as the organisers introduced.

The torch is 756 millimetres in length and has a net weight of 1,160 grams. Decorated in the complementary colours of laurels yellow and rainbow purple, it takes "Cong" as its body and the flower as its head, which has a double-layer hollowed-out burner nozzle to ensure lighter in weight and safe in use, as well as the capability to deliver a steady and fiery flame, reports Xinhua.

Moving downward, the patterns and colours, symbolising the light of wisdom, merge at its base, which has a Braille engraving.

The torch has been put to multiple tests and refinements to ensure its normal functions in extreme situations including weather, shaking, dropping, and gas recharging. The design team also studied the ergonomics of holding a torch and created a special torch stand for wheelchair athletes.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor