Uber Cup: China defeat Japan in final, claim 15th title

The Chinese women's badminton team on Sunday defeated Japan in the final match of the Uber Cup 2020.

With this win, China have claimed its 15th Uber Cup title after playing 19 finals. The pivot of their victory was Chen Qing Chen/Jia Yi Fan's astounding two-hour ultramarathon against Yuki Fukushima/Mayu Matsumoto, during which the Chinese weathered stormy waters to sail the ship to safety.

In the first match on Sunday, China went down as Chen Yu Fei lost the match 21-18, 21-10 against world number five Akane Yamaguchi.

China turned the tables in the women's doubles match as the Chinese pair of Chen Qing Chen and Jia Yi Fan beat Yuki Fukushima and Mayu Matsumoto by 29-27, 15-21, 21-18.

In the third match, shuttler He Bing Jiao put up another impressive performance to grab a 21-9, 21-18 win over Sayaka Takahashi.

China sealed the title 3-1 when Huang Dong Ping and Li Wen Mei defeated Misaki Matsutomo and Nami Matsuyama 24-22, 23-21 in another closely-contested doubles match.

( With inputs from ANI )

