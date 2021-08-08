US Embassy India celebrates success of country's athletes; praises Chopra, Sindhu, Mirabai

New Delhi, Aug 8 The United States Embassy in India on Sunday dedicated its Twitter page to the seven Indian medallists and other top achievers from the country at the Tokyo Olympic Games, sending out a message to the sporting fraternity of the country that the global superpower was with it in its hour of celebration.

"Olympic Games bring the world together in sport. Congratulations #TeamIndia for your spectacular performance & the best-ever medal tally at #Olympics. You're all true champions! To celebrate #TeamIndia, we highlight the #Tokyo2020 achievers on our page today. #SportsBuildBridges," tweeted US Embassy India on Sunday afternoon.

While the United States contingent finished on top with a tally of 113 medals (39 gold, 41 silver and 33 bronze) and India was placed 48th with a total of seven medals (one gold, two silver and four bronze), the US recognised India's effort in Tokyo, which was the best ever at the quadrennial showpiece, by posting small writeups on the medal winners.

Congratulating Indian badminton player PV Sindhu, @USAndIndia posted a picture of the shuttler with the bronze medal and wrote, "PV Sindhu made history by becoming India's first woman athlete with two #Olympic medals. Congratulations double Olympic medallist PV Sindhu on winning the BronzeThird place medal in Badminton at #Tokyo2020. You are a role model to millions who aspire to play for the country."

For weightlifter Mirabai Chanu, the embassy posted a picture of the athlete with a silver medal in hand and wrote, "Mirabai Chanu earned a Silver medalSecond place medal on the first day of the Olympic Games, a first in India's history. She also becomes the first Indian weightlifter to win a Silver at the #Olympics. Congrats Mirabai, you are a true inspiration. #Tokyo2020."

The embassy also re-tweeted a tweet on javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra, which read, "Olympic GOLD for India! From Roosevelt House in New Delhi, this #Panipat boy bursts with joy and pride for a sporting hero from Panipat, Neeraj Chopra! Clapping hands sign #NeerajChopra #Gold #Tokyo2020 #Neeraj @Neeraj_chopra1."

For bronze-medallist boxer, Lovlina Borgohain the embassy wrote, "Taking home a BronzeThird place medal in women's Boxing in her debut at #Olympics, Lovlina Borgohain has made every Indian proud. Congratulations @LovlinaBorgohaitoky. We are all cheering for you!"

The embassy also posted a picture of the Indian contingent marching on the opening day of the Tokyo Olympic Games.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor