Venkaiah Naidu plays badminton at Chennai sports institute

Chennai, Sep 8 Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu on Wednesday took up a badminton racquet and enjoyed playing the game with local players here.

Naidu, who arrived here on Tuesday, went to the Sports Development Authority of Tamil Nadu complex at Velachery and started playing with some local players there.

"Enjoyed playing badminton today with local players at the Sports Development Authority of Tamil Nadu complex in Velachery, Chennai," he later tweeted.

