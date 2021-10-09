Video! Neeraj Chopra shares video of him enjoying skydiving in Dubai

After making India proud at the Tokyo Olympics 2020 by winning gold, Neeraj Chopra is up for more adventures. The gold medallit was seen enjoying his first sky-diving experience in Dubai.

The star athlete posted the video of it on Instagram and wrote in caption,""Airplane se koodne ke pehle darr toh laga, par uske baad mazaa bada aaya. Jumping off a plane over the Palm". The 23-year-old also asked his fans to try out the adventure in Dubai.

Recently Chopra's javelin received a bid of Rs 1.5 crore during the third round of e-auction of prestigious gifts and mementos presented to Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

You can watch the video here: