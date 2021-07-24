We expected Chanu to strike gold, but silver is like gold for us: Mirabai's family
By IANS | Published: July 24, 2021 05:24 PM2021-07-24T17:24:07+5:302021-07-24T17:35:18+5:30
Imphal, July 24 The family members of Indian weightlifter Mirabai Chanu, who won a historic silver medal in ...
Imphal, July 24 The family members of Indian weightlifter Mirabai Chanu, who won a historic silver medal in the women's 49 kg category at the ongoing Tokyo Olympics on Saturday, are elated by her success, though they expected her to strike gold.
On Saturday morning, the diminutive Manipur lifter opened India's account at Tokyo Games in style, winning silver in the women's 49 kg category. Chanu lifted 202kg
