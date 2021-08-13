Will always try to keep doing my best for our country: Neeraj Chopra to PM Modi

Javelin Olympic champion Neeraj Chopra in a reply to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's earlier tweet said on Friday that he will always try to keep doing his best for India.

Taking to Twitter, Neeraj replied to a message posted by the Prime Minister after his getting gold medal at the Olympics. "Dear sir, thank you for your kind wishes. I will always try to keep doing my best for our country," he said.

PM had tweeted moments after Neeraj's historic performance on August 7. "History has been scripted at Tokyo! What @Neeraj_chopra1 has achieved today will be remembered forever. The young Neeraj has done exceptionally well. He played with remarkable passion and showed unparalleled grit. Congratulations to him for winning the Gold. #Tokyo2020."

Neeraj also replied to the tweet of President Ram Nath Kovind. "Thank you sir. I am glad I was able to bring this medal home to our country and it is able to inspire the country's youth," he said.

He also thanked the Union Minister of Youth Affairs and Sports Anurag Thakur. Chopra replied, "Thank you sir for your support and encouragement. I hope ki hum sabhi Olympians ke performances ko dekh kar hamara desh Sports mein aur tarakki kare (I hope after seeing the performance from Indian Olympians, our country progress further in sports)."

Chopra also thanked fellow Indian sporting personalities - Abhinav Bindra, P.T Usha, Anju Bobby George, Sachin Tendulkar, Virender Sehwag, Sandeep Singh, and Jeev Milkha Singh.

Neeraj's historic golden throw in the Olympics has been listed as one of the 10 magical moments of athletics (track and field) in the Tokyo Olympics by World Athletics.

The 23-year-old created history on Saturday as he became the first from the country to win a gold in track and field in the Olympics. He threw the javelin to a distance of 87.58m to pick the yellow metal at the Tokyo Games. "Most keen followers of the sport had heard of Neeraj Chopra before the Olympic Games. But after winning the javelin in Tokyo, and in the process becoming India's first athletics gold medallist in Olympic history, Chopra's profile sky-rocketed," the World Athletics website read.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor