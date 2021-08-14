World Archery Youth C'Ship: India defeat Turkey in Compound Cadet Women team event to win gold
By ANI | Published: August 14, 2021 02:39 PM2021-08-14T14:39:18+5:302021-08-14T14:50:02+5:30
India won a gold medal in the Compound Cadet Women team event in the ongoing World Archery Youth Championships on Saturday here in Wroclaw.
India defeated Turkey 228-216 in the finals to win a gold medal in the ongoing competition.
The Indian team comprised of Parneet Kaur, Priya Gurjar, and Ridhi Varshini and they brought out a dominant performance to throw opponents Turkey off their mark.
On August 10, the Indian compound archery girls and the mixed team smashed two junior(U-18) world records during the qualification stages of the ongoing World Archery Youth Championship.
Priya Gurjar, who shot 696 for individual pole, Parneet Kaur and Ridhu Senthilkumar combined for 2067/2160 points and smashed the standing women's team world record by 22 points.
The old record was held by the USA at 2045/2160 points.
( With inputs from ANI )
Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor