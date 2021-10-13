World Athletics condoles demise of Kenya's Agnes Tirop

World Athletics on Wednesday condoled the demise of Kenya's Agnes Tirop, a two-time world championships bronze medallist who was found dead at her home in Iten. She was 25.

One of the world's leading distance runners, Tirop broke the women-only world record for 10km last month, clocking 30:01 in Herzogenaurach. She was also the 2015 world cross-country champion, a two-time world medallist over 10,000m, and had placed fourth over 5000m at this year's Olympic Games in Tokyo.

"Kenya has lost a jewel," Athletics Kenya said in a statement.

"She was one of the fastest-rising athletics giants on the international stage thanks to her eye-catching performances on the track," it added.

Born in Uasin Gishu County, Tirop first came to prominence in 2012 when, aged 16, she notched up a series of podium finishes in national-level cross-country races.

Those performances earned her a place on Kenya's team for the African Cross Country Championships in Cape Town where she secured the silver medal, finishing behind Faith Kipyegon. Later that year, Tirop secured another podium finish at a major event, taking bronze over 5000m at the World U20 Championships in Barcelona.

Tirop turned the tables on Kipyegon at the start of 2013, securing a rare victory over her compatriot at the Kenya Cross Country meeting in Kericho. The finish was a lot closer at the World Cross Country Championships two months later, where Kipyegon finished a whisker ahead of Tirop to take gold.

Outdoors that year, Tirop improved her PBs across all track distances and raced on the senior international circuit, performing well in Diamond League races.

She capped her U20 career in 2014 with victory at the African Cross Country Championships in March and then earned another 5000m bronze medal at the World U20 Championships in Oregon.

Tirop joined the senior ranks in 2015, though few could have predicted how soon she'd make an impression on the global distance-running scene. She claimed a surprise triumph at the World Cross Country Championships in Guiyang, becoming the second-youngest winner of the senior women's title in the history of the event.

( With inputs from ANI )

