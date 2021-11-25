World TT C'ships: G Sathiyan enters round of 32, keeps India's singles hopes alive

Houston (USA), Nov 25 Indian paddler Sathiyan Gnanasekaran advanced to the men's singles round of 32 at the 2021 World Table Tennis Championships Finals with a 4-0 win over Table Tennis Federation of Russia's Vladimir Sidorenko, here.

The world number 37 from India beat Sidorenko 11-9, 11-9, 11-8, 11-6 in the round of 64 on Wednesday to set up a third-round clash against Nigeria's Quadri Aruna. With the win, Sathiyan kept India's singles challenge alive at the tournament as Ayhika Mukherjee lost in women's singles.

Up against Japan's Hina Hayata, the current world No 18, Ayhika lost 0-4 (5-11, 4-11, 3-11, 4-11).

Notably, Sathiyan and Ayhika were the only Indian singles players who had managed to progress after the opening round of matches on Tuesday.

In men's double', India's Anthony Amalraj and Harmeet Desai lost 2-3 (11-8, 9-11, 9-11, 11-5, 8-11) against the Nigerian duo Olajide Omotayo and Bode Abiodun in the round of 64.

The team of G Sathiyan and Sharath Ka'al, India's top dr'ws in men's doubles, have got a first-round bye and will start their campaign from the round of 32 on Thursday.

Tokyo Olympian Sutirtha Mukherjee a'd her women's doubles partner Madhurika Patka' too couldn't get past the first round, after they lost 0-3 (3-11, 7-11, 4-11) 'o Singapore's Goi Rui Xuan and Wong Xin Ru.

Manika Batra and Archana Kamath will be in action from the second round after a first-round bye.

