Wrestler Nisha Dahiya shot dead? here's the exact truth

Wrestler Nisha Dahiya issued a video on Instagram and said the news that she and her brother were shot dead by unknown assailants was fake news. In the video, Nisha Dahiya introduced her and said she has come to Gonda to play senior nationals and the news of her being shot is fake.

Reports suggested that the wrestler, who brought glory to the country by winning a bronze medal at a world championship last week, and her brother Suraj were shot dead today at the Sushil Kumar Wrestling Academy in Sonipat. Olympic medalist Sakshi Malik too shared on her Twitter that Nisha is alive and safe. It was also reported that, Nisha's mother Dhanpati was also injured during the incident and is in a critical condition. She has been admitted to Rohtak's PGI hospital.

