1 dead, 49 trapped in Russian mine accident

Moscow, Nov 25 One miner was killed and 49 others are trapped after smoke occurred in a coal mine in Russia's Kemerovo Region on Thursday, Xinhua news agency reported quoting TASS news agency.

So far, 43 people have been confirmed injured with two of them hospitalised in serious conditions, while 236 miners were evacuated.

