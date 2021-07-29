1 person killed, 10 trapped in Turkey forest fire

Ankara, July 29 At least one person was killed, and 10 others were trapped in a forest fire that erupted in Turkey's Mediterranean province of Antalya, officials announced on Thursday.

Agriculture and Forestry Minister Bekir Pakdemirli said an 82-year-old man died in his burning home in the Kepezbeleni neighbourhood of the Akseki district, reports Xinhua news agency.

According to news reports, 80 per cent of the houses in Kepezbeleni were engulfed in flames.

Meanwhile, the Minister added that ten people, who were believed to be restaurant owners and employees, have been trapped in the Oymapinar Dam area.

"They do not have a life-threatening condition," Pakdemirli added.

Winds of up to 50 km an hour were fanning the flames, the Minister said, adding that an investigation has been launched to find out the cause of the blaze.

The massive forest fire began at four different points in the Manavgat district on Wednesday but later expanded to other areas by strong winds, forcing the evacuation of 18 neighbourhoods.

Over 60 people have been reportedly affected by the fire.

